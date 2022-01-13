Brokerages Set Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT at $407.67

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $407.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE stock opened at $376.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a one year low of $278.95 and a one year high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.41.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.