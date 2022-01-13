Brokerages Set Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) PT at $6.56

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

FSM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. 109,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,083. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

