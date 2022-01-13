Brokerages Set Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Target Price at $61.42

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.42.

GBT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

GBT stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.22. 57,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,489. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.24. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The firm had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. Global Blood Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

