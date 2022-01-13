Brokerages Set Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Target Price at $61.42

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.42.
GBT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.
GBT stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.22. 57,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,489. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.24. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Global Blood Therapeutics
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.
