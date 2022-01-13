Brokerages Set Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Price Target at $313.75

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $302.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $234.27 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $159.18 and a 1-year high of $286.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.76.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,002,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.