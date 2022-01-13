Brokerages Set Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target at $350.35

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $351.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $320.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.61. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $212.03 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 98,137 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

