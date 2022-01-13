Brokerages Set Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) PT at $15.20

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.04. 269,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,943. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $10.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.85% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 248.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $256,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $315,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.