Brokerages Set SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Target Price at $3,150.00

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,150.00.

SGSOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of SGSOY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 32,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,301. SGS has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $33.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

