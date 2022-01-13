Brokerages Set Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Target Price at $15.17

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VKTX. Maxim Group began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,993,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,197,000 after purchasing an additional 322,659 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 61.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 48,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 61.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 102,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

VKTX stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

