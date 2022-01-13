Brokers Issue Forecasts for Life Storage, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Life Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LSI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.30.

LSI stock opened at $142.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.58 and a 200-day moving average of $126.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,875,000 after purchasing an additional 434,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,329,000 after purchasing an additional 863,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Life Storage by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196,802 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Life Storage by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,766,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,025,000 after purchasing an additional 57,315 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Life Storage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,135,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,987,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 121.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

