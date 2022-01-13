Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.72 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,582 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,914,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,032,000 after purchasing an additional 479,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after buying an additional 476,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,835,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,859,000 after buying an additional 440,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.