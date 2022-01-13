Brokers Offer Predictions for OPKO Health, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of OPKO Health in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

OPK opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.72.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 83,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,954,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 69,458 shares during the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

