Brokers Set Expectations for Legend Biotech Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Legend Biotech in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Legend Biotech from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $46.95 on Thursday. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $58.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth about $557,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 1,594.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 47.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

