Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Bruker worth $10,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 35.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after buying an additional 541,579 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter valued at $4,695,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter valued at $1,315,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,864,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,695,000 after buying an additional 51,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $73.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.20.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

