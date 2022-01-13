BTIG Research Trims Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Target Price to $45.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its price target cut by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 110.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

ADPT stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. The company had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $180,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $124,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,138 shares of company stock worth $1,202,521. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 81.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,859,000 after acquiring an additional 155,670 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.