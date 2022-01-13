Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BMBL. Evercore ISI raised Bumble from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bumble from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.82.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.96. Bumble has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $84.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bumble by 120.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bumble by 405.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Bumble during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

