Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Gap Up to $32.69

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.69, but opened at $33.70. Bumble shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 11,098 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMBL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000.
Bumble Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMBL)
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.