Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Gap Up to $32.69

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.69, but opened at $33.70. Bumble shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 11,098 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMBL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $200.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000.

Bumble Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

