Bunge (NYSE:BG) Hits New 12-Month High at $99.62

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.62 and last traded at $98.57, with a volume of 1250202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.89.

Get Bunge alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.90.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in Bunge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Bunge by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.