Bunge (NYSE:BG) PT Raised to $98.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.89.

BG opened at $98.57 on Tuesday. Bunge has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.90.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Bunge by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

