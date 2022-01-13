Bunge (NYSE:BG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $94.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.89.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of BG stock opened at $98.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 35,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $3,095,356.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Bunge by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,449 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,686,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,669,000 after acquiring an additional 492,334 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,945,000 after acquiring an additional 436,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,847,000 after acquiring an additional 406,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.