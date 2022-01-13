Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Shares Gap Up to $6.32

Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $6.65. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 23,518 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BFLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $463,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $95,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Butterfly Network by 24.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth $403,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth $181,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth $3,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

