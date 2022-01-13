BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $44.45

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.45 and last traded at $48.19, with a volume of 18393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters purchased 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,638,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,338,000 after acquiring an additional 262,663 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,869,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,349,000 after acquiring an additional 188,450 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,024,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,884,000 after acquiring an additional 479,533 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,342,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,148,000 after acquiring an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,705,000 after acquiring an additional 286,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

