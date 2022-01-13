Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,610.00

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,610.00 and last traded at $1,610.00, with a volume of 293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,632.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on CABO. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,149.57.

Get Cable One alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,756.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,856.66.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 20.47%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total value of $588,995.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total value of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,642. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.