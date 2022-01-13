Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) PT Raised to GBX 250 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 220 ($2.99) to GBX 250 ($3.39) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNE. decreased their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.33) to GBX 220 ($2.99) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.39) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt cut Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($3.05) to GBX 180 ($2.44) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 232 ($3.15) to GBX 235 ($3.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.92) to GBX 225 ($3.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cairn Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 230 ($3.12).

Shares of Cairn Energy stock opened at GBX 196.40 ($2.67) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 187.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 176.43. The company has a market capitalization of £977.11 million and a PE ratio of -7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 122 ($1.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 211 ($2.86).

In related news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.58), for a total transaction of £182,781.90 ($248,109.00).

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

