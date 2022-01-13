Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $931.80

Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 931.80 ($12.65) and traded as low as GBX 910 ($12.35). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 915 ($12.42), with a volume of 2,887 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of £117.36 million and a PE ratio of 8.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 944.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 930.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

