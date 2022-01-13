Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,525 Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,525 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MicroVision by 1,042.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MVIS opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. MicroVision, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $206,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MVIS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

