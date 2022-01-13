Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,777 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,203,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,707,000 after purchasing an additional 59,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,820,000 after purchasing an additional 259,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,658,000 after purchasing an additional 122,524 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on TOL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TOL stock opened at $67.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.06. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.