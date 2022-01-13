Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CANF opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.91. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 183.50% and a negative net margin of 1,518.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

