Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$8.00

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight Capital restated a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.56.

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$6.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.67. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$2.37 and a twelve month high of C$6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$208.28 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

