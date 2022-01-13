Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $97.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $118.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NVRO. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nevro to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nevro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $90.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.04. Nevro has a one year low of $78.36 and a one year high of $184.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Nevro during the second quarter worth about $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

