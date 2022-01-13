Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$70.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATZ. raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.57.

TSE ATZ traded up C$8.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$58.48. 1,134,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,018. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.20. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$25.38 and a twelve month high of C$59.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$50.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.13.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$350.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.20 million. Analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.75, for a total value of C$288,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$747,842. Also, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total value of C$499,460.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,145.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

