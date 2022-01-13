Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) to Buy

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$48.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$36.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.50.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$42.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$35.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.78 billion and a PE ratio of 25.04. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$21.86 and a 12 month high of C$42.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.