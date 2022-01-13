Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) to Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$48.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$36.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.50.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$42.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$35.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.78 billion and a PE ratio of 25.04. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$21.86 and a 12 month high of C$42.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

