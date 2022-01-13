Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$80.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

CNQ stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 152,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 361.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

