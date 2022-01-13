Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.92

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.92 and last traded at $47.71, with a volume of 26578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 352.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 388,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 302,598 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 73.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 14.4% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 18,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

