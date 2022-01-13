Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$69.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CNQ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a C$53.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$63.14.

CNQ stock opened at C$61.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.62 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$28.67 and a one year high of C$61.87.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Betty Yee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total value of C$267,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,640 shares in the company, valued at C$4,639,572. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$54.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,765.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,960,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$107,004,348.48. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,329 shares of company stock worth $15,541,356.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

