Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,989,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278,434 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,046,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,085,279,000 after acquiring an additional 138,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP opened at $75.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.25%.

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.05.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

