CanAlaska Uranium (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 78,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 118,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.

About CanAlaska Uranium (OTCMKTS:CVVUF)

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. engages in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. Its projects include West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, NE Wollaston and Other. The company was founded on May 22, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

