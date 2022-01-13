Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) Director Sells C$20,000.00 in Stock

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) Director Andres Juan Milla sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$20,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,220.

Andres Juan Milla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 31st, Andres Juan Milla sold 200,000 shares of Candente Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$38,000.00.

Shares of TSE:DNT traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. Candente Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.75 million and a PE ratio of -57.50.

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

