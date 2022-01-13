Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 1,811 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,661,000 after purchasing an additional 222,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,603,000 after acquiring an additional 55,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,041,000 after purchasing an additional 208,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,139,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MHK. Barclays lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.60.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $176.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.82. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $141.64 and a one year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

