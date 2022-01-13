Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 825 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Argus raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $84.37 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.40, a PEG ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.26.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

