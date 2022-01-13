Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 4,613 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 49,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE CP opened at $75.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.43. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1536 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.05.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.