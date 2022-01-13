Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 1,699,800.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,992 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.21% of Nkarta worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 104,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Nkarta news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $64,749.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $12.67 on Thursday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $417.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.38.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

