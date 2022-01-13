Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,617 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after buying an additional 378,208 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:DLR opened at $158.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.78. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.