Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 591,654 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 591,654 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. The firm had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.