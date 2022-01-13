Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Down 90.9% in December

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CBDS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.20. 56,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,696. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33. Cannabis Sativa has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.82.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

