Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cano Health Inc. is a value-based primary care provider for seniors and underserved communities. It provides health management programs including telehealth, prescription home delivery, wellness programs, transition of care and high-risk and complex care management. Cano Health Inc., formerly known as Jaws Acquisition Corp., is based in MIAMI. “

Get Cano Health alerts:

CANO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cano Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:CANO opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cano Health will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo bought 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,329,925.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cano Health during the third quarter worth about $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cano Health during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $139,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

See Also: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cano Health (CANO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.