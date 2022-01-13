Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Canon stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 224,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,449. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70. Canon has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 7.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canon will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Canon in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Canon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Canon by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Canon by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Canon by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

