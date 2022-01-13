Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Bionomics’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.68) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BNOX. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ BNOX opened at $12.55 on Monday. Bionomics has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Bionomics Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system disorders. Bionomics Limited is based in ADELAIDE, Australia.

