Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Lowered to $192.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on COF. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.46.

NYSE COF opened at $158.79 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $99.82 and a one year high of $177.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.71 and a 200 day moving average of $158.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,226.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 42,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 39,111 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,219,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 20,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

