Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Cap of $41.55 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion and approximately $1.99 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00002904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00210482 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00047306 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00036341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.20 or 0.00459508 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00075509 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001164 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,968,614,581 coins and its circulating supply is 33,513,219,991 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

