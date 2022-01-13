Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $7.01 on Monday. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 7,375.65%. Research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 339.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,225 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 4,413.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 483,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 1,741.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 442,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 382,214 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

